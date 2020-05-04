File image used for illustrative purposes Image Credit: AFP

Abu Dhabi: UAE reported 567 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infections in a press briefing on Monday. 11 deaths were also announced.

Dr Amna Al Dahhak Al Shamsi, official spokesperson of the UAE Government said this brings the total number of COVID-19 infections in the country to 14,739, and the overall fatalities to 137.

UAE has reported 2,966 recoveries in total, inlcuding the 203 recoveries announced on Monday.

She highlighted the innovative treatment for COVID-19 infection developed by the UAE. Dr. Amna said the treatment is subjecting to clinical trials for the first time in the UAE. She also outlined the results of a number of scientific research conducted in the country.

Life During Coronavirus Survey

Also speaking during the media briefing, Dr. Mona Al Bahr, Adviser at the Abu Dhabi Department of Community Development, who highlighted the preliminary results of the 'Life During Coronavirus Survey', which saw the participation of over 32,000 individuals in Abu Dhabi.

She said the questionnaire, which was launched in early April, shows that 90 per cent of the participants confirmed their knowledge of the preventive measures related to the coronavirus.

Dr. Mona Al Bahr noted that the survey shows that 93 per cent confirmed their confidence in the ability of the authorities to deal with the current situation.

Ninety per cent the participants stated that the authorities have taken pre-emptive measures against the virus, while 89 per cent confirmed that they rely on news from official sources in regards to this pandemic.

The survey results showed in the family bonding axis, that 99 per cent of the participants have changed their lifestyle due to the pandemic, where they indicated that one of the most prominent changes is to avoid public places, while 85 per cent consider that the crisis contributed to strengthening their family bonds and that they are spending more time with their children.

Ninety-six per cent of respondents reported that they are encouraging their family members and acquaintances to take the necessary measures to protect themselves from the virus.