Dubai: Lt. Gen. Sheikh Saif Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, is the latest UAE official to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
On Monday night, he took to his official Twitter handle to thank the medical staff and posted the message in Arabic: “I thank the medical staff. I wish everyone safety.”
The photo was applauded by UAE netizens who praised the efforts of UAE officials for setting a good example. Twitter user Aldarmaki said, “Leadership by example…”, while Hassan Sajwani wrote, “May God bless you…”
Abdul Salam Al Madani commented: “May God protect you and prolong your life. We are proud of you…”
Sheikh Saif Bin Zayed is the latest string of UAE officials to receive the vaccination within a span of seven days, following Noura Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Youth, and Sheikh Abullah Bin Zayed, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.
The COVID-19 vaccine has been developed by Chinese pharmaceutical giant Sinopharm China National Biotec Group. It requires two doses delivered three weeks apart. The UAE kicked off Phase III trials for the vaccine in July, with more than 31,000 residents registering for them.
Following encouraging results, the vaccine — which also reportedly generated COVID-19 antibodies in all the people who volunteered during the first two phases of testing in China — was granted emergency approval in September for use on frontline workers.
Other UAE ministers who have taken the COVID-19 vaccine include Abdulrahman Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention, Obaid Al Shamsi, director general of the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA), and Sheikh Khaled Bin Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Executive Council and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office.