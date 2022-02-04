Abu Dhabi: The UAE has lifted the ban on travel of fully vaccinated citizens to 12 African countries including Kenya, Tanzania, Ethiopia, Nigeria, Kongo, South Africa, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia and Zimbabwe.
The General Civil Aviation Authority and the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Emergency Management Authority (NCEMA) announced travel updates on Friday.
As per the new rule, fully vaccinated citizens, who received the two doses of COVID-19 vaccine and the booster shot, are allowed to travel to the 12 African countries they were previously banned to travel.
Unvaccinated citizens who are medically exempted from taking the COVID-19 vaccine in addition to humanitarian cases and those are under treatment, are also allowed to travel to these countries.