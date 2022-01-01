Abu Dhabi: Unvaccinated Emirati citizens will not be allowed to travel outside the UAE from January 10, 2022, the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.
The new decision has been taken by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation in coordination with the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA).
The move comes after to the rapid increase in global COVID-19 infections and to maintain the health and safety of the UAE people.
The ministry stressed that vaccinated citizens will have to take the booster dose in order to be able to travel.
However, those excluded from the vaccination due to medical reasons and humanitarian cases and those seeking treatment abroad will be exempted.