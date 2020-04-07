File image used for illustrative purposes only: A man wearing a protective mask stands at a racetrack overlooking Dubai Image Credit: AFP

Abu Dhabi: The Ministry of Health and Prevention in the UAE on Tuesday announced 283 new cases of COVID-19, raising the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 2,359.

19 recoveries were also announced by the Ministry. This takes the total recoveries in the country to 186.

The new cases, all of whom are in a stable condition and receiving treatment, were identified through extensive contact tracing and screening - the Ministry added. The authority said most of the cases were infected due to the failure to adhere to precautionary measures, physical distancing and home quarantine.

The Ministry announced the death of an Asian man - the total death toll in the country is 12. The ministry expressed its deepest condolences to the family of the deceased and wished those infected a speedy recovery.