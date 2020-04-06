Image Credit: Gulf News

Dubai: The UAE on Monday reported another 277 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 2076, the Ministry of Health and Prevention just announced.

One more death has also been confirmed for an Asian, pushing the UAE’s death toll from the virus to 11, the Ministry’s official spokesperson Dr. Farida Al Hosani revealed.

Al Hosani also announced 23 more recoveries, taking the tally of recovered patients to 167 nationwide.

She noted that the cases belong to different nationalities.