Dubai: The UAE has announced that Omani citizens are now allowed to travel through the country’s land ports according to certain precautionary measures, starting Monday, November 16, 2020.
According to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), Omani citizens will now be able to travel to the UAE without a pre-entry permit. However, they have to show a negative PCR test taken in one of the accredited laboratories in Oman. The validity of the test does not exceed 48 hours from the date of undergoing the test.
Omani citizens must also undergo a COVID-19 test upon arrival at the UAE’s land ports and follow all preventive and precautionary measures, which are in accordance with the approved protocols, in addition to installing the AlHosn application. In case the test result is positive, the visitor will be denied entry as per the international procedures in place.
Visitors from the Sultanate are also obligated to conduct a PCR test on the fourth day in the event of staying for four consecutive days inside the country.
The Federal Authority for Identity and Nationality (ICA) also noted that the quarantine procedures for visitors coming from outside the country will be done in accordance with local procedures followed in various emirates.
The move comes after the UAE developed a systematic response plan to limit the effects of COVID-19 and ensure business continuity, recovery and restoration of growth within a record period.