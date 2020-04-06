Sharjah companies to provide free organic food to 1000 families in need during restrictions on movements in the emirate. Image Credit:

Sharjah: Shajrah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) has started new initiative to provide free organic food to at least 1000 needy families in the emirate.

The drive comes in support of the UAE’s directives to keep members of the community safe at home in the wake of the global coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, and to encourage healthy eating habits in families.

Launched in association with the Sharjah Charity International and VeggiTech, a vegetation technology start-up in Sharjah, the free delivery initiative will be made available for more than 1,000 families throughout the period of the night-time movement restrictions in the emirate.

Fresh vegetables

Under the initiative, 6,200 kgs of fresh organic produce will be distributed in compliance with the UAE’s health, safety, and preventive measures, as mandated by the World Health Organisation (WHO), as well as maintaining a contactless delivery service all throughout the initiative.

Social responsibility

Commenting on the launch of the initiative, Marwan bin Jassim Al Sarkal, Executive Chairman of Shurooq, said: “This timely move affirms Shurooq’s role in supporting the country’s preventive measures to curb the spread of COVID-19, and also reinforces our social responsibility towards the communities we serve. Adopting a healthy, immune-boosting diet is the need of the hour to mitigate risks, and this initiative will not only reduce the need for residents to leave their homes, but also inculcate better eating habits and bolster the immune system.”

He added: “This initiative is part of a series of measures and steps Shurooq has undertaken during this period to ensure the well-being of its staff members, stakeholders and all residents and families in Sharjah. We continue to work collectively with the concerned authorities in Sharjah to explore new initiatives and campaigns that eases the burden on our community during these challenging times.”

Food basket

Abdullah Sultan bin Khadem, Executive Director of Sharjah Charity International, said 1,000 families in Sharjah would receive vegetable baskets under the initiative. He also called on the community members to support the initiative to further minimise challenges posed by the global public health crisis.

Healthy produce

Ravi Shrotriya, CEO of VeggiTech, said: “Our company is working with our partners to fulfil the need for healthy produce among the communities in Sharjah. Through this initiative, we seek to address both the dietary and safety needs of our UAE community and call upon them to partner with us to comply with the country’s directives, and raise awareness of the importance of heeding the government’s directives to stay home and be safe during these challenging times.”