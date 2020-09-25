Abu Dhabi: The price for COVID-19 PCR tests at VPS Healthcare hospitals and clinics in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain has now been reduced to Dh180. In a statement, the private health care provider said the new price has come into effect following recent communication from the authorities to reduce prices for people without symptoms or medical indication for testing.
See more
- IPL 2020 in UAE: Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings in pictures
- IPL 2020 in UAE: Steve Smith, Jofra Archer, Eoin Morgan and David Warner arrive in UAE
- IPL 2020 in UAE: Cool runnings from Delhi Capitals and Kings XI Punjab
- COVID-19: UAE announces new protocols for weddings, funerals, social events
This is the third time VPS facilities have reduced the price of the COVID-19 PCR test, the statement added. The price is effective in VPS’ Burjeel, LLH, Medeor, and Lifecare Hospitals in Abu Dhabi, and Burjeel Royal Hospital and Medeor International Hospital in Al Ain.
In addition, Burjeel Day Surgery Centre on Al Reem Island, LLH, and Burjeel medical centres in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain have also reduced their COVID-19 test cost from Dh200 to Dh180 per person. The provider has also said that results of the test will be made available within 24-48 hours.