The ‘Together We Are Good’ campaign in Abu Dhabi aims to provide support to residents as they face the challenges brought about by the coronavirus outbreak. Image Credit: Supplied

Abu Dhabi: More than Dh1 billion has been raised as part of the ‘Together We Are Good’ campaign in Abu Dhabi, which aims to provide support to residents as they face the challenges brought about by the coronavirus outbreak.

In a statement on Tuesday, Ma’an — The Authority of Social Contribution, which launched the initiative in April — said Dh438 million had been collected in funds after more than 100 days of the campaign, in addition to Dh600 million in in-kind donations. The donations have provide much-needed assistance to more than 400,000 people in Abu Dhabi.

Among the achievements is the distribution of more than 27 million healthy meals to workers across 35 complexes, as well as 1,744 frontline medical workers living in hotels and villas. In addition, more than 20,000 food baskets of staples such as rice, pasta, jam and noodles were distributed to 40,000 people, while 24 government entities donated 4,000 devices to support children’s distance learning. Financial support was also provided to enable 8,000 students to continue their education.

Employees from Mubadala, Arkan and Emirates Steel also donated part of their monthly salaries to the programme, while 6,000 people volunteered towards initiatives in the campaign.

“I am proud of the rapid response shown by all members of the UAE community during the past hundred days by achieving the goals for which it was established: To provide a dignified life to both, citizens and residents,” said Dr Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili, chairman at the Department of Community Development, which oversees Ma’an.

“We should all be proud of what we have achieved to date having accomplished the aims of the campaign, and we look forward to building a legacy for future generations in the field of social support and cementing the concept of community spirit, with enhanced responsibility and participation, so our citizens and residents can live a better life at all times, whatever the circumstances,” he added.

How to contribute to Ma’an

The ‘Together We Are Good’ programme is the first project of Ma’an’s Social Fund that allows community contributions to help tackle social challenges. The Social Fund is the official government channel to receive contributions from the community to tackle pressing social challenges.

Participants wishing to contribute financially to ‘Together We Are Good’ can send SMS to 6670 (1000 AED), 6678 (500 AED), 6683 (100 AED) and 6658 (50 AED).

They can also call 8005-MAAN for volunteering and in-kind and financial contributions above Dh1,000.

Donors can also send messages on WhatsApp on 0543055366.