Staff at the Al Kuwait Hospital in Dubai celebrate before the UAE Air Force’s aerobatic display team fly over the hospital in an initiative of appreciation by the General Command of the UAE Armed Forces for the nation’s medical teams and staff. Photo for illustrative purpose only.Photo Clint Egbert/Gulf News Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News/archive

Abu Dhabi: Frontliners in the UAE and their families will soon enjoy a host of discounts and privileges on travel, access to select Abu Dhabi cultural, entertainment and hospitality facilities; as well as special housing-related financial support.

Partnership agreements have been signed between the Frontline Heroes Office (FHO) and several UAE federal and corporate entities to provide various facilities.

“Aldar Properties, Etihad Aviation Group and Abu Dhabi Department of Culture and Tourism will launch frontline heroes support and recognition initiatives, which have been endorsed by the Frontline Heroes Office. Over the coming weeks, these entities will begin rolling out their support and recognition activities,” FHO announced on Tuesday.

“These entities will also create special recognition and celebration activities designed to ensure frontline heroes continue to see and feel the genuine appreciation, value and respect that the people of the UAE have for the tremendous sacrifices they make every day in service to the nation,” FHO added.

Protecting the people

The Frontline Heroes Office was established in July 2020 by a decree of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and is under the direction of the Chairman of the Frontline Heroes Office, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

The office is “mandated to listen and respond to the challenges and priorities of the UAE’s frontline professionals, and implement short-term and long-term solutions to directly address those challenges, as well as ensure those who sacrifice and put themselves at risk to protect the people of the UAE are nationally recognised and celebrated.”

Support for heroes

“As a nation, we are uniting behind our frontline heroes to provide support, recognition and appreciation for their never-ending commitment to protect us in times of great need. These leaders stepping up today to partner with the Frontline Heroes Office are living the values of the UAE to help our brave heroes and their families deal with the unique challenges they are enduring while on the frontline,” said Sheikh Sultan bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, chairman of the Board of the Frontline Heroes Office.

He added: “The UAE was recently recognised by Global Response to Infectious Diseases index as one of the most effective countries tackling the pandemic, which is a result of the relentless efforts of our frontline heroes and the prompt and decisive action our wise leadership has taken to safeguard the health of its people. We must share a commitment to shouldering the responsibility and supporting this nationwide programme to ensure our talented and dedicated frontline heroes receive the support they need and the recognition that encourages them to continue the journey.”