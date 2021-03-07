Dubai: The municipality on Saturday closed down four restaurants in Al Barsha 1 after a routine inspection caught the establishments breaking COVID-19 precautionary measures.
Dubai Municipality said that the restaurants did not enforce the face mask rule for customers, and also did not maintain a safe distance between tables. In addition, four more shops were issued with fines for not adhering to safety rules to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
During field visits carried out by municipality official who inspected 194 establishments, 161 were found to have met the public safety requirements and fully adhering to the preventive measures. However, 25 received warning notices for their failure to comply with the precautionary and preventive measures against COVID-19.
According to safety rules introduced last January by Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management, restaurants and cafes will be required to close by 1 am. They are also not be allowed to organise any entertainment activities in their premises.
The distance between tables at Dubai eateries was increased from two to three metres, and the number of people per table at restaurants was also been reduced from 10 to seven. In coffee shops, the maximum number of people per table is four.