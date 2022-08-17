Abu Dhabi: Alhosn app, the UAE’s official COVID-19 vaccine registry and PCR test record, has urged caution when sharing its green pass online as this can compromise the user’s sensitive personal information.
On a post issued through its social media platforms, the app’s developers said a green pass can provide others access to confidential personal information.
“The Alhosn green pass contains sensitive personal data. This data can be compromised and misused if shared incorrectly. Always be careful when sharing your green pass online,” the developers said.
Access through Alhosn
Alhosn’s green pass is required in the UAE to access a number of public places, including malls, gyms, and hotels in Abu Dhabi emirate. The green pass comes with a QR code that is updated every five minutes. It also includes personal details like the user’s Emirates ID, passport number and date of birth, which could potentially be misrepresented.