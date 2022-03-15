Abu Dhabi: Users can now remove incorrect records of COVID-19 vaccination doses from their Alhosn App, as well as share their vaccine exemption certificates.
These new functions are part of additional features to the UAE’s official PCR testing record and vaccine registry, Alhosn App announced on its social media platforms.
How to delete incorrect doses?
— Open your profile on Alhosn app.
— Tap on the question mark symbol on the top right of the list of vaccine doses.
— Read the important notes that show up on the screen.
— Select the dose that you would like to remove.
— Select ‘Remove’ and ‘Confirm’.
Exercising caution
In an earlier post, Alhosn app also urged users to exercise caution when amending vaccine records.
“Alhosn app now allows you to remove all additional vaccine doses that have been uploaded using the ICP/ICA app. Please note that if you accidentally remove them and want to add them back, you will need to re-enter them through the ICP/ICA Mobile App or website,” the post reads.
Sharing exemption certificates
Users can also share their exemption certificates with others in the same way that the app allows for the sharing of PCR test records and vaccination certificates.