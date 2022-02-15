Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi has updated its ‘Green List’ of countries, regions and territories, with the latest list effective from Tuesday including 72 places.
Passengers travelling directly to Abu Dhabi emirate from these countries, regions and territories will not need to quarantine.
Green list
1. Albania
2. Algeria
3. Armenia
4. Australia
5. Austria
6. Azerbaijan
7. Bahrain
8. Belarus
9. Belgium
10. Bosnia and Herzegovina
11. Brazil
12. Bulgaria
13. Burma
14. Cambodia
15. Canada
16. China
17. Croatia
18. Cyprus
19. Czech Republic
20. Denmar
21. Finland
22. France
23. Georgia
24. Germany
25. Greece
26. Hong Kong (SAR)
27. Hungary
28. Indonesia
29. Iran
30. Iraq
31. Ireland
32. Israel
33. Italy
34. Japan
35. Kazakhstan
36. Kuwait
37. Kyrgyzstan
38. Laos
39. Latvia
40. Luxembourg
41. Malaysia
42. Maldives
43. Morocco
44. Netherlands
45. Norway
46. Oman
47. Papua New Guinea
48. Philippines
49. Poland
50. Portugal
51. Romania
52. Saudi Arabia
53. Serbia
54. Seychelles
55. Singapore
56. Slovakia
57. Slovenia
58. South Korea
59. Spain
60. Sweden
61. Switzerland
62. Syria
63. Taiwan
64. Tajikistan
65. Thailand
66. Tunisia
67. Turkiye
68. Turkmenistan
69. Ukraine
70. United States of America
71. Uzbekistan
72. Yemen