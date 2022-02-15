Stock Abu Dhabi skyline city UAE
View from Abu Dhabi corniche Image Credit: AFP

Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi has updated its ‘Green List’ of countries, regions and territories, with the latest list effective from Tuesday including 72 places.

Passengers travelling directly to Abu Dhabi emirate from these countries, regions and territories will not need to quarantine.

Green list

1. Albania

2. Algeria

3. Armenia

4. Australia

5. Austria

6. Azerbaijan

7. Bahrain

8. Belarus

9. Belgium

10. Bosnia and Herzegovina

11. Brazil

12. Bulgaria

13. Burma

14. Cambodia

15. Canada

16. China

17. Croatia

18. Cyprus

19. Czech Republic

20. Denmar

21. Finland

22. France

23. Georgia

24. Germany

25. Greece

26. Hong Kong (SAR)

27. Hungary

28. Indonesia

29. Iran

30. Iraq

31. Ireland

32. Israel

33. Italy

34. Japan

35. Kazakhstan

36. Kuwait

37. Kyrgyzstan

38. Laos

39. Latvia

40. Luxembourg

41. Malaysia

42. Maldives

43. Morocco

44. Netherlands

45. Norway

46. Oman

47. Papua New Guinea

48. Philippines

49. Poland

50. Portugal

51. Romania

52. Saudi Arabia

53. Serbia

54. Seychelles

55. Singapore

56. Slovakia

57. Slovenia

58. South Korea

59. Spain

60. Sweden

61. Switzerland

62. Syria

63. Taiwan

64. Tajikistan

65. Thailand

66. Tunisia

67. Turkiye

68. Turkmenistan

69. Ukraine

70. United States of America

71. Uzbekistan

72. Yemen