Abu Dhabi: Students in Abu Dhabi’s private and chartered schools and nurseries can now remove their face masks in outdoor areas, following the recent easing of restrictions and precautionary measures in the UAE.
The emirate’s private education sector regulator, the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge, also informed schools and nurseries in a circular that they can resume field trips and sport activities. The circular said the new directives were based on the reduced COVID-19 precautionary measures approved by the Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee.
Eased restrictions
Here are the latest changes to precautionary measures in Abu Dhabi private and charter schools and nurseries:
Physical Distancing: Physical distancing is optional in outdoor spaces.
Masks: Masks are optional in outdoor spaces.
Field Trips: Resumption of all field trips, with schools to follow precautionary measures of the place they are visiting.
Sports: Resumption of all school sports activities and competitions for students of all ages, with schools to follow the reduced risk mitigation controls.
Events and Activities: Resumption of school-level events and activities with a capacity not exceeding 90 per cent, with current entry requirements applicable.
Bus capacity: School buses can operate at 100 per cent capacity.
Quarantine requirements
Adek has also reduced the quarantine requirement for close contacts, with new testing requirements, in line with similar protocols in the emirate.
Close contact students below 18 years old: No quarantine required, but students must take PCR test on Days 1 and 4.
Close contact students aged 18 and above, as well as teachers and staff: No quarantine required, but individual must take PCR test every day for the first five days following close contact with a confirmed case.