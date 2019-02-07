Dubai: A Dubai-based couple, whose first-born was blessed by Pope Francis in Rome in 2017, had to change their plans to attend Tuesday’s papal mass in Abu Dhabi in the last minute, as it was time for their second child to arrive.
Antony Thomas, whose wife Alena has delivered their second girl through a C-section, said they felt the pope’s blessings were with them in spite of their inability to travel.
He said they had experienced a miracle when they had taken their first daughter Angel Maria as a 10-month-old to the Vatican two years ago.
“We were late for the papal audience due to traffic but managed to find a place in the midst of crowd. Just when the pope’s convoy was passing by, Angel started crying. We were shocked when Pope Francis stopped in his tracks. Before we knew it, the people in front of us were reaching for our little Angel and passing her on to the pope’s security. Still crying, she came face to face with the Pope. When he gently kissed her on the cheek and blessed her, her crying immediately stopped.”
Thomas said, “We can never forget that day. Though we were not able to make it to Abu Dhabi this time round, we know the pope’s blessings are with us. We hope to visit Rome again very soon with our second born.”