“We were late for the papal audience due to traffic but managed to find a place in the midst of crowd. Just when the pope’s convoy was passing by, Angel started crying. We were shocked when Pope Francis stopped in his tracks. Before we knew it, the people in front of us were reaching for our little Angel and passing her on to the pope’s security. Still crying, she came face to face with the Pope. When he gently kissed her on the cheek and blessed her, her crying immediately stopped.”