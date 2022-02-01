Several countries in the region have condemned the latest attempt by Houthi terrorists to launch a missile towards the UAE on Monday, which was intercepted by air defences.
Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait, Egypt and Jordan, have all express their condemnation of the attack, and their support and solidarity for the UAE.
The UAE’s Ministry of Defence (MoD) announced the ballistic missile was intercepted and destroyed.
The ministry confirmed in a statement that “there were no casualties resulting from the attack and the fragments of the ballistic missile fell in different unpopulated areas.”
“The UAE air defence forces and the Coalition Command had succeeded in destroying the missile launcher in Yemen after identifying locations of the sites,” its said.
The ministry affirmed its “full readiness to deal with any threats,” adding that it will “take all necessary measures to protect the UAE from any attacks.”