Sharjah: Authorities in Sharjah have raided a labour accommodation in an industrial area and seized a large quantity of non-contraband cigarettes.

Khalifa Bu Ghanem Al Suwaidi, Head of Municipal Inspection Department at Sharjah Municipality, said the premises was transformed into a storehouse for keeping counterfeit cigarettes and banned substances with the aim of making illegal profit.

Al Suwaidi pointed out that the seizure was made during an inspection campaign organised by the municipality.

He said the inspection teams spotted people distributing the cigarettes to some retailers for sale and promotion.

The suspects told inspectors during interrogation that they used their accommodation as a store for the banned materials.

Based on the information, the inspectors raided the place and made more arrests. The banned materials were confiscated and destroyed with the help of the Sharjah Environment Company “Bee’ah”.

Al Suwaidi warned retailers against selling prohibited products and the public against purchasing them.

He urged members of the public to report any person who is involved in trading prohibited substances.

Al Suwaidi said complaints about any such illegal activity can be reported directly to Sharjah Municipality by calling its 24/7 hotline 993.

The seizure was carried out in cooperation with Sharjah Police.