Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Airports, in partnership with Etihad Airways, has announced the introduction of wellness ambassadors to Abu Dhabi International Airport.
This team of specially trained service professionals are part of Abu Dhabi Airports’ commitment to protecting the health and wellbeing of passengers throughout their journey in the airport.
The wellness ambassadors will support passengers by answering common questions relating to keeping healthy during travel, and provide advice and recommendations on how to stay safe. They will also provide additional support to passengers who need it.
“We are pleased to introduce our wellness ambassadors who are a reflection of Abu Dhabi Airports’ commitment to delivering exceptional services and prioritising health and safety. The ambassadors will ensure every traveller feels cared for and comfortable at Abu Dhabi International Airport,” said Mohammed Husain Ahmed, general manager at Abu Dhabi International Airport.
“We have introduced a comprehensive range of new precautionary measures – ranging from touchless elevator systems to autonomous sterilisation robots – and are confident that passengers will find their journey through Abu Dhabi to be smooth and seamless, safe and assuring.” Ahmed added.
In addition to addressing passenger needs, the wellness ambassadors work to ensure that the airport and its travellers continue to comply with all the relevant UAE Government regulations and guidelines issued by the International Air Transport Association (IATA). This includes encouraging social distancing, monitoring the regular sanitisation of surfaces, communicating testing and isolation procedures, and providing hand sanitiser and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) such as masks and gloves to passengers.
Thus initiative follows the recent introduction of the touchless elevator technology at the airport, as well SterixGates sterilisation booths designed to safely disinfect a person within as little as three seconds. Other new technologies and precautionary measures deployed at the airport include thermal scanning cameras that incorporate the latest Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology, as well cameras with facial recognition capabilities and heat motion sensors.