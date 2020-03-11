Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Image Credit: Agency

RIYADH: The UAE Embassy in Saudi Arabia has announced that it is coordinating with the kingdom to arrange for the return of Emirati citizens.

According to WAM, the embassy noted that it has coordinated with UAE national carriers Emirates Airlines and Etihad Airways and Saudi national carrier Saudi Arabian Airlines to operate flights for the next 72 hours according to the announced schedule. It has commended the cooperation shown by officials of the national carriers.