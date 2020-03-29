Sharjah: All social and sports activities will remain suspended in Sharjah until end of April as part of precautionary measures to prevent coronavirus.

All activities including social, sports events and celebrations across the emirate have been suspended until the end of April subject of extension, accounced the Sharjah Executive Council on Sunday following directives of Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of Sharjah Executive Council.