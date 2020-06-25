Sharjah: Barbershops and beauty centres in Sharjah are now permitted to offer more services other than your basic haircut.
Sharjah Municipality on Thursday announced that all beauty establishments are permitted to expand their services, while continuing to practice precautionary measures against coronavirus. Earlier, strict restrictions meant that hair salons could only offer haircuts and manicures.
According to the circular, workers employed in beauty centres and barber shops have to adhere to social distancing, the use of masks and gloves, and record the temperature of customers. Services to those above the age of 60 are still not allowed.
Dr Amal Al Shamsi, director of the public health department at Sharjah Municipality, stated that the updated rules now allows shaving, waxing and other types of services, with the exemption of Moroccan baths, spas and massages.
Establishments should operate at 50 per cent capacity, and should not allow customers who display flu-like symptoms. Children under 12 can be attended to, although those over the age of 60 should be denied entry.
“Inspection teams are intensifying their field visits to ensure that salons adhere to the preventive measures, which also include customers booking their appointments in advance, the removal of waiting areas, and to maintain at least a two-metre distance between each customer at all times,” said Al Shamsi.