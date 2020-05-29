Stay Home, sterilisation drives contributed to the decrease compared to last year

A minor road accident scene in Sharjah Image Credit: Supplied

Sharjah: Around 3,000 cases of minor traffic accidents were recorded in Sharjah during Ramadan, which is a 60 per cent decrease in comparison to what was recorded during the same period last year.

The decline in accident cases are a result of the commitment by members of society to stay at home in compliance with the precautionary measures adopted by the UAE to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Restricted movement during the ongoing National Sterilisation Programme also contributed to the decreasing numbers.

Rafid Automotive Solutions, a joint venture between Sharjah Asset Management – the investment arm of the Government of Sharjah – and OWS Auto, monitored the accidents.

Abdul Rahman Al Shamsi, manager of Accidents and Roads Assistance Unit, acknowledged the commitment of community members in adhering to the precautionary measures.

Al Shamsi said Rafid is a fabric of the UAE community and takes pride in providing simple and quick automotive solutions to all vehicle drivers and provide holistic services to all members of the community.