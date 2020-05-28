Ras Al Khaimah beach Image Credit: Supplied

Ras Al Khaimah: Public beaches in Ras Al Khaimah are now open after a thorough disinfection process.

The Department of Public Works, Ras Al Khaimah, said the decision comes after the implementation of all preventive measures to ensure public safety and limit the spread of COVID-19.

“However, children below 12 and seniors above 60 can’t access the public beaches,” it said.

Beaches can only operate at 30 per cent of their capacity and all beachgoers must necessarily wear masks and gloves.

Gatherings of more than five people, “even if from one family”, are not permitted.

“Observing a safety distance of not less than 2 metres is a must, while a physical distance of a minimum six feet (1.82m) must be considered while playing sports.”

Smoking and barbequeing are not allowed on public beaches at all, they pointed out.