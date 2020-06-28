Mikhail Abdullah, the patient with a two per cent chance of survival pulls through Image Credit: Supplied

Ras Al Khaimah: An Afghan patient given a two per cent chance of surviving coronavirus has recovered.

Sharjah-based driver Mikhail Abdullah, aged 40, was admitted to Ibrahim Obeid Allah Hospital on May 8.

“I had a small fever that got increasingly bad overnight,” he told Gulf News. “I could barely open my eyes due to the fever, I took medicine but it did not work, then I was advised to call an ambulance.

Mikhail Abdullah Image Credit: Supplied

“When I was told that I’d been tested positive, a massive fear gripped over me. I was worried for my life,” he said.

Abdullah was later moved to the intensive care unit as he developed pneumonia.

“Doctors said the chances of me surviving were no more than two per cent. But nurses and doctors gave me a lot of confidence.”

Medical sources at the hospital confirmed the grave diagnosis to Gulf News and said some had lost hope in his survival.

But Abdullah has now fully recovered and is full of thanks to the hospital for the medical care he received and the UAE’s leadership for their control of the pandemic.

In all Abdullah spent 51 days in hospital.

Abdullah has lived and worked in the UAE for nearly 22 years and is married with two boys aged three and six-years.

His family, who live in Afghanistan, only learnt that he had been ill four days ago because his mobile phone had been switched off during treatment.

When they heard they were upset but quickly picked up when they heard he was on the mend.