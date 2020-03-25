File image: A man wearing a protective mask stands at a racetrack overlooking Dubai Image Credit: AFP

Dubai: Dubai has directed all private sector establishments to start a work-from-home scheme for 80 per cent of their employees. The Dubai Economy directive is to be followed starting today — Wednesday, March 25 — to Thursday, April 9.

The businesses exempt from the decision have also been announced. Pharmacies, grocery stores, supermarkets and cooperative societies are exempt from the directive according to the Dubai Economy.