Dubai: Dubai has directed all private sector establishments to start a work-from-home scheme for 80 per cent of their employees. The Dubai Economy directive is to be followed starting today — Wednesday, March 25 — to Thursday, April 9.
The businesses exempt from the decision have also been announced. Pharmacies, grocery stores, supermarkets and cooperative societies are exempt from the directive according to the Dubai Economy.
The UAE has reported 333 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 52 recoveries. Schools in the country have adopted e-learning as part of the precautionary measures taken up. All commercial establishments, with essential exemptions, will also close in Dubai starting March 25 until April 8.
