RTA issues circular to this effect to all transport companies

Dubai: Minibuses will be suspended on Dubai roads as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Gulf News learnt.

Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai sent a circular to this effect to transport companies and bus rental companies, directing them to suspend the use of minibuses to transport passengers until further notice.

RTA said in the circular obtained by Gulf News that the step is part of the safety measures being taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The circular was issued on March 26.