Dubai: Two shops were ordered to be closed by the Commercial Compliance Consumer Protection (CCCP) in Dubai Economy for conducting activities not permitted as part of the precautionary measures to limit the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).

The businesses closed were a massage centre and an exhibition kiosk that fell under promotional activities. In addition, 28 businesses were warned for not displaying social distancing stickers, the Dubai Economy said in a statement on Tuesday.

A total of 1,347 shops and commercial establishments were inspected in the initial phase of the market reopening in the emirate, according to CCCP.

The shops inspected were in Al Murar, Hor Al Anz, Qusais, Al Rigga, Al Muraqqabat, International City, Ras Al Khor, Karama, Satwa, Al Souq Al Kabeer, Barsha Heights, Al Barsha, Al Rafaa, Mirdif, Warqaa and Sikkat Al Khail.

During the inspection of high-street shops, 967 were found to have fully complied with the precautionary guidelines, with just one warning and two closures.

In addition, 12 shopping malls in Deira were also inspected, resulting in 27 outlets being warned for not displaying social distancing notices and zero fines issued, with 380 outlets found to be compliant with the measures in place.