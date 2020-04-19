Worried about what content your teen is posting or watching on the video sharing app TikTok? And, does their increased screen time concern you, as they stay home from school due to coronavirus restrictions? TikTok’s latest security feature is for parents in the Middle East, to keep a close watch on what content their teen is being exposed to, on the app. On April 19, the app developer announced the Family Pairing Mode, “which allows parents and teens to customize their safety settings based on individual needs.”