Cricketer Chahal and family make TikTok video for fans Image Credit: Screenshot/Twitter @yuzi_chahal

Dubai: Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal recently uploaded a quirky video of himself dancing with his family at home, on Twitter, leaving his fans in splits.

With people all around the world staying home to stop the spread of COVID-19, many are uploading funny videos to pass the time. Some celebrities have also shared their daily routines on social media, amid coronavirus quarantine.

Chahal joined the bandwagon and took to Twitter to upload a TikTok video of himself from his official handle @yuzi_chahal, with the caption: “Fantastic 4 #familytime #QuarantineLife #StaySafeStayHome”.

The short clip features Chahal with three of his family members, using quirky steps to dance to a song. The nine-second video has more than 121,000 views and 740 retweets.

Online reactions:

Some fans found the video hilarious and entertaining, while other trolled the cricketer for his dance moves with memes.

Tweep @Vtrakit posted: “Best entertainer award goes to @yuzi_chahal.”

Twitter user @RiteshT111 posted: “Amazing family you have brother.”

And tweep @tmishra22 commented: “You nailed it Bro!”

Chahal is a member of the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RBC) Indian Premier League (IPL) team and has played One Day International (ODI) games for Indian national team.

Celebrities go online:

With major sports events cancelled, many celebrities are spending time at home, with loved ones and updating fans on what they are doing. Most of them are encouraging users to stay fit and healthy during this outbreak.

Indian cricketer Bhuvneshwar Kumar emphasised on staying fit in his recent Instagram video post, and showed fans how to work out “with minimum equipment”.

Football player Cristiano Ronaldo uploaded a workout video with his partner on his official Instagram account to encourage fans to #stayhome and stay fit.