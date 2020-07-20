Sharjah Fort Museum Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News

Sharjah: Sharjah Museums Authority (SMA) has announced that four more of its attractions have reopened their doors for the public as part of its four-phase reopening plan.

Sharjah Fort Museum (Al Hisn), Sharjah Maritime Museum, Sharjah Classic Cars Museum and Al Mahatta Museum are now up and running under a set of strict safety measures.

Built in 1823, Sharjah Fort provides the public with an opportunity to learn about the emirate’s history, its royal family and the building itself which was erected in the heart of Sharjah. Meanwhile, Sharjah Maritime Museum offers its visitors a glimpse into the emirate’s deep-rooted connection with the sea.

Classic car enthusiasts are in for a treat at Sharjah Classic Cars Museum with over 100 cars on display, and aviation aficionados can learn about the development of the industry through unique collections and planes at Al Mahatta Museum.

Outlined by SMA to ensure the safety of visitors and employees, the precautionary measures include operating at 50 per cent of museums capacity and routine sterlisations of all facilities.

Visitors will have their temperature checked before entering and are also urged to maintain a distance of two metres from other people and to download (Al Hosn) app on their mobile phones.

Staff members and guests will be required to wear face masks and gloves at all times while on the museums’ premises.

After the closure of all its venues last March in line with the country’s efforts to help stem the spread of the coronavirus, SMA reopened its museums in phases from June 24.

The initial phase included the reopening of Sharjah Museum of Islamic Civilisation, Sharjah Art Museum, Sharjah Archaeology Museum and Sharjah Aquarium.

However, facilities such as prayer and nursing rooms will remain closed and school and group visits will remain suspended until further notice.

The sites operate between the hours of 10am and 6pm Saturday through Thursday, and from 4pm to 8pm on Fridays.