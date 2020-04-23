Dubai: Emirates Post has resumed its standard and express international postal services to 12 European destinations.
The destinations include Austria, Belgium, Denmark, France, Germany, Ireland, United Kingdom, The Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Sweden and Switzerland, in addition to existing services to Saudi Arabia and Sudan.
Emirates Post had temporarily suspended its standard and express services, following the restrictions placed on the transport and aviation industry to curb the outbreak of COVID-19.
The leading postal and express delivery provider in the region said in a press statement it is constantly taking measures and working closely with its partners to improve essential services and open more international lines for postal services to keep up with customers’ demand.