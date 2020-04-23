This is in addition to existing services to Saudi Arabia and Sudan

Emirates Post Image Credit: Gulf News

Dubai: Emirates Post has resumed its standard and express international postal services to 12 European destinations.

The destinations include Austria, Belgium, Denmark, France, Germany, Ireland, United Kingdom, The Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Sweden and Switzerland, in addition to existing services to Saudi Arabia and Sudan.

Emirates Post had temporarily suspended its standard and express services, following the restrictions placed on the transport and aviation industry to curb the outbreak of COVID-19.