Dubai: Emirates issued an alert to passengers who booked flights to/from Wuhan/Shanghai/Beijing/Guangzhou on or before January 24. The airline has promised a waiver on flight change/cancellation fees for flights with travel dates up to February 23.

The statement from the airline said: "We can confirm that the Dubai health authorities are screening passengers and crew who arrive on Emirates’ flights from China, which includes our flights from Beijing, Shanghai and Guangzhou. We are in close contact with all relevant UAE and Chinese regulatory authorities, and are complying with their directives and guidance.

"We are also closely monitoring and implementing the guidance of the World Health Organisation, which currently does not advise any restrictions on travel. Our crew members are highly trained and will follow standard operating procedures to manage any suspected cases on board. For more information on passenger screening, please contact Dubai Airports and the Ministry of Health.”

Cancellation/rebooking details

"Emirates confirms that for passengers travelling to/from Wuhan/Shanghai/Beijing/Guangzhou with tickets issued on or before 24 January a waiver of re-booking fees and refund charges will be applicable in the following instances:

For travel to/from Wuhan via Shanghai/Beijing/Guangzhou between 23 January to 23 February

• Customers may change their bookings up to seven days from their booked travel date.

• Customers have the option to reroute up to seven days from their booked travel date.

• Customers may request a refund if they no longer wish to travel to/from Wuhan for travel dates 23 January 2020 until 23 February 2020

For travel to/from Shanghai/Beijing/Guangzhou between 24 January to 29 February

• Customers may change their bookings up to seven days from their booked travel date.

• Customers have the option to reroute up to seven days from their booked travel date