Dubai: Emaar Properties announced a donation of Dh100 million to support the ‘Social Solidarity Fund against COVID-19’ launched by the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department in Dubai to support humanitarian efforts to alleviate the impact of the pandemic. Emaar’s gesture reflects the UAE business community’s patriotic values and keenness to contribute to measures to safeguard the community’s wellbeing.

Chairman of Emaar Properties Mohamed Alabbar said the donation represents the company’s strong corporate social responsibility ideals. “We are proud to be among the first contributors to the Fund, and we invite all companies to join the initiative as it is our moral obligation to support our society and economy and government efforts to contain this pandemic. This crisis has impacted everyone, and we are keen to aid efforts to accelerate government measures to restore normal life,” Alabbar said. “To mitigate the current situation, we need to streamline the efforts of both corporates and individuals. We cannot do this without a keen awareness of our responsibilities,” he added.