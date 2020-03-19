Dubai Health Care City Image Credit: Atiq-ur-Rehman/Gulf News Archives

Dubai: Dubai: In line with national efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, Dubai Healthcare City Authority –Regulatory (DHCR) has eased certain requirements related to the work of clinical facilities in Dubai Healthcare City (DHCC), including tele-consultations and home healthcare services.

The newly introduced measures, effective from Friday, March 20 to Monday, April 20, 2020, will contribute to increased healthcare access and more efficient utilisation of resources within the free zone.

Dr. Ramadan AlBlooshi, Chief Regulatory Officer, DHCA, said: “As an integral component of the UAE health ecosystem, Dubai Healthcare City Authority, is committed to provide the highest standard of patient-centric care in line with the national efforts to the COVID-19 pandemic. We are working closely with the relevant health authorities to update our measures to enhance our preparedness in responding to the requirements of this evolving situation to ensure the safety of public and healthcare professionals.”

As part of the new measures, healthcare professionals, including physicians, nurses and allied health professionals, can work in multiple facilities in DHCC when providing COVID-19 related care without the need to obtain approvals from DHCR. Previously, healthcare professionals could work in up to four facilities and DHCR approvals were required. Clinical facilities need to enter into agreements with the required healthcare professionals, and follow applicable patient care safety policies and procedures during this interim phase. Healthcare facilities and healthcare professionals also need to ensure appropriate medical liability insurance is in place for each of the facilities professionals will be practicing at.

Moreover, clinics and hospitals in DHCC can, during this phase, provide teleconsultation services within licensed specialties without any formal approval from DHCR. Such sessions should be appropriately documented, ensuring secure and encrypted network is provided to the patient at all times.