Dubai Customs launches Safe Station and Mobile Disinfection Device to curb coronavirus

Dubai: Dubai Customs has launched a Safe Station and Mobile Disinfection Device to curb the spread of coronavirus, it was announced on Saturday.

The initiative by the administrative affairs department at Dubai Customs is in preparation for a 30 per cent gradual return of employees back to offices to ensure the highest levels of safety and protection.

The Safe Station is equipped with thermal cameras that automatically detect any rise in a users’ temperature. It will alert them if this is the case and also features protective masks, automatic sanitisers, and a smart screen displaying awareness information around precautions and safety guidelines. The wheeled station is also easy to move from a place to another.

Dubai Customs has also made available 200 mobile phone disinfection devices to all department, sections and customs centres. These ultraviolet devices will help curb the spread of viruses, germs and bacteria in five minutes.