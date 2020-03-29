Dubai-based Indian businessman Ajay Sobhraj has donated a property in Dubai to turn it in to a quarantine centre. Image Credit:

Dubai: Ajay Sobhraj, Founder and Chairman of Dubai-based Finja Jewellery, has donated a building in Jumeirah Lake Towers (JLT) to be used as a quarantine centre.

The gesture reflects the support that the Dubai business community has extended to the authorities’ measures to safeguard the health of the community. Both Emirati and expatriate business leaders have come together to show their support for the UAE government and aid efforts to ensure there is enough capacity to accommodate patients.

In a letter addressed to the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) titled ‘To Support and Give Back to the City That Cares’, the Indian businessman who has called Dubai his home for 25 years, has donated a fully-equipped building in Jumeirah Lake Towers to be used in the country’s fully integrated strategy against COVID-19, for the purpose of quarantining affected patients. The 77,000 sq ft property can accommodate up to 400 people.

The building has undergone all necessary maintenance, including deep cleaning, sanitisation and air conditioning servicing, to ensure the facilities meet the required health and safety standards, according to a statement issued by the Dubai Media Office.