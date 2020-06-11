Abu Dhabi: The upcoming season of performances at the Cultural Foundation will take place online, livestreamed on its YouTube channel, the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi announced on Thursday.
The summer line-up includes an eclectic mix of musical performances and stand-up comedy, and follows the success of several recent virtual offerings.
“Despite the fact that we are currently unable to open our doors to the public, the Cultural Foundation continues to bring fresh and innovative programming to our audiences wherever they are in the UAE and beyond,” said Reem Fadda, director at the Cultural Foundation.
“Viewers will be able to enjoy our upcoming summer season of performances free of charge, and from the comfort of their own homes. While we hope that we are able to reopen before too long, at the moment, livestreaming through our YouTube channel is an effective way of carrying on with our mission of promoting both established and up-and-coming, experimental artists and entertaining audiences across the emirate,” Fadda said.
The venue held a well-received set of virtual performances over Eid, including exclusive shows by Arab superstar Kadim Al Sahirand Emirati popstar Hussain Al Jassmi.