A general view of Abu Dhabi Beach on the Corniche. Image Credit: Abdul Rahman/Gulf News

Abu Dhabi: Public beaches in Abu Dhabi have been reopened to visitors today (March 19), the Abu Dhabi Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) has announced.

On its social media accounts, the DMT said all beaches and their facilities have been thoroughly disinfected and sterilised.

“The DMT is pleased to announce that it has taken all necessary preventative disinfection and sterilization measures of parks, beach and public spaces as it gears up to opening beaches today,” the authority announced.

The facilities were closed last Sunday, along with public parks. However, even though some privately managed parks remain closed, public parks were reopened the same day after sterilisation procedures.