Dubai: Apple Dubai Mall and Apple Mall of the Emirates, the two stores of Apple in Dubai, are “temporarily closed”, their website says, after Apple’s CEO on Saturday tweeted Apple “will be temporarily closing all stores outside of Greater China until March 27” as a precaution against the spread of coronavirus.
Both stores also show “closed” for their timings, so far listed until March 20.
On Saturday morning, Apple CEO Tim Cook said on his Twitter account, @tim_cook: “In our workplaces and communities, we must do all we can to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Apple will be temporarily closing all stores outside of Greater China until March 27 and committing $15M to help with worldwide recovery.”