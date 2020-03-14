Notice on Apple's Dubai Mall webpage notifies of forthcoming closures Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Apple Dubai Mall and Apple Mall of the Emirates, the two stores of Apple in Dubai, are “temporarily closed”, their website says, after Apple’s CEO on Saturday tweeted Apple “will be temporarily closing all stores outside of Greater China until March 27” as a precaution against the spread of coronavirus.

Both stores also show “closed” for their timings, so far listed until March 20.