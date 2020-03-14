Al Ain Zoo Image Credit: Ahmed Kutty/Gulf News Archives

Al Ain: Al Ain Zoo will be closed until further notice from March 15 to stop the spread of coronavirus, it was announced on Saturday.

Ghanim Mubarak Al Hajeri, director general of Al Ain Zoo, said: “The decision to close the zoo is out of concern for the safety of visitors. The zoo will reopen its doors once safety measures are taken and completed at the state level.”

Al Ain Zoo has started precautionary actions at staff level, by applying remote work to a number of its departments in addition to safety, hygiene, sterilisation, workshops and awareness sessions.