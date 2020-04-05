Anyone caught violating the order will be punished by law

Barbers Mohammed Hussain and Omer Ul Satar, attending to customers at Al Raqam Wahid barber shop in Sharjah. Photo taken August 5, 2019. Image Credit: Atiq Ur Rehman /Gulf News

Ajman: Ajman Department of Economic Development are requiring all barbershops, beauty and nail salons in Ajman to temporarily close from Sunday until further notice to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

The DED instructs the owners of these establishments to immediately observe and apply this instruction, Inspectors will conduct inspection campaigns to ensure the implementation of this circular and the commitment of all to avoid any legal and administrative sanctions against violators.