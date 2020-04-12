Abu Dhabi to help struggling parents with school fees Image Credit: Supplied

Abu Dhabi: Residents who have been adversely impact by the coronavirus-related economic slowdown can now apply for support to pay private school fees.

The Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an announced the support in collaboration with the emirate’s education regulator, the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (Adek), and urged affected parents to apply before April 23.

In addition to school fees, Ma’an will also provide devices for remote learning.

The authority has been inviting contributions from generous residents over the last few weeks as part of its ‘Together We Are Good’ campaign.

On an announcement via its social media platforms, Ma’an said the contributions it has received will allow it to offer help with living expenses in Abu Dhabi.

“Ma’an, via contributions made to its “Together We Are Good’ programme, is to support individuals and families in Abu Dhabi affected by current economic challenges. Those in need can apply for support with education expenses, healthcare, food and basic needs,” it said.

In light of the economic slowdown, Abu Dhabi has announced a number of initiatives to support residents.

Adek, for instance, urged private schools to offer discounts for the ongoing school term, which is being conducted remotely until June. While education providers have since responded by announcing discounts, these may not be sufficient for parents who have lost their jobs or been placed on unpaid leave. This is why the Ma’an support may be crucial to help families tide these difficult time.

The Abu Dhabi Government has also announced a comprehensive stimulus package to support the commercial sector, and the implementation of road tolls in the capital has also been delayed until 2021.