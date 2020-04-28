Picture for illustrative purposes Image Credit: Faisal Masudi/Gulf News

Dubai: The Commercial Compliance and Consumer Protection (CCCP) sector in Dubai Economy has shut down 13 shops, issued warnings to 211, and imposed penalties on 18 others for not complying with the precautionary measures to be adopted during the market re-opening phase in view of COVID-19, with 307 found compliant with the measures.

The non-compliance, detected during inspections conducted by CCCP across malls and high street markets in the emirate, were mostly related to wearing face masks and gloves, social distancing, as well as opening fitting rooms and conducting promotions, both of which are prohibited in the market re-opening phase.

While 249 of the high street shops inspected were found to have fully complied with the precautionary guidelines, 13 were shut down, 100 warned, and 11 were fined for various violations.

The shops shut down are in Satwa, Al Rafaa, Souq Alkabeer, Karama, Alqusais, Alras, Hor Al Anz, Frij Murar, Albaraha, Rashidiya, Almuteena, Abu Hail, Naif, Jumeirah, Al Wasl, Khawaneej, International City, Awir, Ayal Nasir, and they were engaged in various activities relating to laundry, readymade garment trading, mobile phones trading, nuts trading, locks repairing, building material trading, and electronics repair.

In addition, eight shopping malls in Deira and Bur Dubai were also inspected and 111 outlets in those malls were warned for not having social distancing stickers and other precautionary measures in place while seven were fined for opening fitting rooms and conducting promotions, with 58 shops found compliant with the measures.

The inspections started with the market opening time in the morning and lasted till the markets closed. Dubai Economy directed traders to comply with the COVID-19 precautionary measures, such as, wearing face masks and gloves, ensuring social distancing, and not conducting commercial activities between 10pm to 6am during the National Disinfection Programme unless previous circulars exempted the activity from closing and allowed 24/7 operations.