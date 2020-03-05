It is business as usual, theme park not to close

Global Village is emerging as a symbol for tolerant virtues and thinking. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai : UAE's biggest entertainment and family destination will remain open. It is business as usual at Global Village which attracts several thousands of visitors every day," Gulf News has learnt.

The Dubai theme park said it is open every day (weekdays) from 4 pm until 12 am. On week-ends, it is open from 4 pm until 1 am. So far, it has no plans for any shut-down because of new coronavirus Covid-19 fears.

This year Global Village has been set up with a slew of attractions.

Global Village is a multicultural festival park and the region’s first family destination for culture, shopping and entertainment and was opened to public this last year on October 29.

The 166 days 24th edition of Global Village ends on April 4, 2020.

Last year, Global Village recorded seven million visitors to the park with more than 3,500 outlets showcasing the cultures of 78 countries.