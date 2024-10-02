Dubai: The construction of new training and research facilities at the International Centre for Biosaline Agriculture (ICBA) in the UAE has begun.

The project, a collaboration between ICBA and the Al Rostamani Group with the support of the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, is a significant step towards achieving the UAE’s goals for food security and climate resilience.

The new training centre is designed to accommodate up to 300 participants with modern multipurpose halls for workshops, seminars, and hands-on training. In addition, the research facilities will feature an advanced laboratory for plant tissue culture and an integrated agri-aquaculture system. These facilities will enhance ICBA’s scientific capabilities and expand its capacity-building programmes, offering specialised knowledge in sustainable agriculture, environmental protection, and agribusiness development.

Government support

Dr Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, who attended the groundbreaking event, said, “The UAE seeks to support all efforts aimed at enhancing sustainable food security at the national and global levels.

“We are working to transform traditional agricultural systems into sustainable, climate-and environmentally smart systems that are scalable and resilient. The modern training and agricultural research facilities at ICBA’s headquarters represent an important step in this direction. It opens the door to conducting more scientific agricultural research and improving the productivity of many major food varieties in the UAE and the region.”

Vital step

Dr Tarifa Al Zaabi, ICBA director-general, termed the initiative as a vital step towards addressing global challenges in agriculture and food security, with a focus on knowledge transfer and capacity building.

Marwan Abdulla Al Rostamani, chairman of Al Rostamani Group, expressed pride in supporting the UAE’s vision for environmental sustainability through the partnership. “The Al Rostamani Group funding initiative stems from our responsibility and core belief that such projects have an impactful effect.”