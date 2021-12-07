The three-day event will begin on December 9

Marwan bin Essa, GovGames 2021 Director, gave a media preview on the games on tuesday. Image Credit: Angel Teseroro/Gulf News

Dubai: It’s all systems go for the return of GovGames 2021 on Thursday, December 9.

Since its launch in 2018 by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, the annual sporting event has grown bigger, better, stronger, and more challenging. A new category was added this year for the community, where UAE citizens and residents can take part in the challenge alongside government entities.

GovGames 2021 will take place at Expo Village (at Expo 2020 Dubai) for 3 days from December 9 to 11. Entrance is free for visitors.

Organisers noted GovGames will have a series of mental and physical challenges that require a combination of strategic thinking and physical strength to tackle. Physical fitness, mental strength and teamwork are needed to achieve glory in GovGames.

“The competition aims to enhance teamwork, strengthen bonding and positively impact the wellbeing of participants,” they added.

A total of 101 teams (72 male teams and 29 female teams) are competing in the Government category while 36 teams will slug it out in the ‘Community Games’.

Obstacle preview

On Tuesday, Marwan bin Essa, GovGames 2021 Director, gave a media preview of this year’s obstacles.

Encrypted – The secret to overcoming this obstacle is solving the puzzle, without which the team will not be able to pull the boulder to its proper place.

Cliff Hanger – Participants must push, climb, and solve the puzzle to get to the other side.

Bone Crusher – The main challenge is don’t lose the key or you’ll lose it all.

Earthquake – Teamwork is they and participants must move as one to overcome this obstacle.

Skywalker – Team captains must assign the right member for each task

Cage Breaker – This is an obstacle that combines mental and physical abilities, and of course, teamwork.

My Whoosh – Participants must pedal in place as a team for 6km

Kamikaze Ninja – This involves a lot of water obstacle

> Zero Gravity – Arrange the letters to get GovGames 2021 and reach the final obstacle.

> Final Frontier – This is now the moment of truth

Game schedule

December 9 (Thursday): Community category and Men’s category (Government entities)

December 10 (Friday): Women’s category (Government entities) and Men’s category (Government entities)