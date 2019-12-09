Dr Khaled Hamdi, RTA PM Advisor, moderated the session which also saw contributions from Engineer Engineer Ahmed Arab, Deputy Governor for Strategy, Saudi General Investment Authority (SAGIA), Frederik Haentjens, Founder & Organisational Designer of Boxologist; Rebecca Fox, Head of Membership, Association for Project Management. The three speakers stressed that Remote and Collaborative PM was not free from challenges such as clear rules regulating the sector. They also shed light on the importance of continuous efforts to improve considering it the backbone of remote PM through various media and channels such as the e-mail and smart communication apps that enable the transfer of data, files, images among other requisites of successful PM and the sealing of various types of deals. Image Credit: