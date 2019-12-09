Dubai: A session entitled Remote and Collaborative Project Management on the first day of Dubai International Projects Management Forum (DIPMF) held by the Dubai Roads and Transport Authority from December 7-10 stressed the importance of several key factors highlighted by the effective communication between team members in various places.
It also emphasised the importance of diversity in the qualifications, cultures, innovation of the working teams as well as their continuous learning and obtaining professional and academic degrees.
Other key factors also include the interest of employees in projects management of such working environments.
Dr Khaled Hamdi, RTA Project Managment Advisor, moderated the session which also saw contributions from Engineer Ahmad Arab, Deputy Governor for Strategy, Saudi General Investment Authority (SAGIA), Frederik Haentjens, Founder and Organisational Designer of Boxologist; Rebecca Fox, Head of Membership, Association for Project Management.
The three speakers stressed that Remote and Collaborative PM was not free from challenges such as clear rules regulating the sector. They also shed light on the importance of continuous efforts to improve considering it the backbone of remote project management through various media and channels such as the e-mail and smart communication apps that enable the transfer of data, files, images among other requisites of successful project management and the sealing of various types of deals.