Dubai: An Indian businessman, who boasts a coin and banknote collection worth over Dh10 million, has launched an exhibition of rare gold and silver coins of UAE Rulers and its landmarks in the run-up to the 47th National Day.

Ram Tolani, 63, founder of Goodwill Insurance Brokers, said the exhibition at the Goodwill Gallery at Bay Square is open to all, not just those who are interested in collecting coins.

Giving Gulf News a preview of the coins, Tolani said he was proud to own, among others, a 260-gram gold coin of Shaikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan, Founding Father of the UAE.

Royal collection

“In fact, I have a complete set of Shaikh Zayed coins, including two from 1996, when the 25th anniversary of the UAE was marked. I also have a 2005 gold coin of Her Highness Shaikha Fatima Bint Mubarak, Mother of the Nation [Chairwoman of the General Women’s Union, Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation and President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood].”

Other treasures on display include a gold coin of Shaikh Rashid Bin Saeed Al Maktoum, gold and silver coins of the 40th Spirit of the Union and the Shaikh Zayed Grand Mosque, coins with two different Rulers on either side, a 1971 coin of the Al Ain Museum and a set of rare sovereigns.

The UAE coins are part of Tolani’s vast global collection that covers astronauts, children, religion and cherished legends.

How Tolani started collecting coins is a story in itself.

“It all began in 2009-10, when I suffered a brain stroke. I had lost my memory and speech. My family wanted me to get into something that would distract me from my illness and help me recover. Since collecting banknotes was a childhood passion, they revived it. We invested around Dh10 million to procure coveted coins from international mints. As I pursued the new passion, I started collecting notes and crisp currencies too. Many of the coins I possess are hidden treasures,” he said.

Goodwill Gallery is open from 8am to 6pm, Saturday to Thursday, till December 2.